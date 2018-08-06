Waiters (ankle) expects to be a full participant when training camp opens in September, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters was limited to just 30 appearances in his second season with the Heat in 2017-18 after requiring surgery in January to address instability in his left ankle. The veteran guard has already resumed on-court activities and should soon be able to engage in full-court, five-on-five workouts, which represents the final benchmark he'll need to clear in his recovery. Waiters may get the opportunity to compete with Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington for a starting role at shooting guard during camp, though the 26-year-old may be a better fit on the second unit.