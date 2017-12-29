Heat's Dion Waiters: Expected to remain out through weekend
Waiters (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects him to sit out Saturday against the Magic, as well, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters tweaked his ankle a week ago against the Mavericks, and Friday will mark his third consecutive absence. The shooting guard has battled ankle issues for the better part of the last year, and while he expects to return in the semi-near future, Waiters acknowledged that he'll consider surgery on the ankle in the offseason. For the time being, expect Waiters to remain out through the weekend, with the possibility that he could return as early as Wednesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...