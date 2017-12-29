Heat's Dion Waiters: Expected to remain out through weekend

Waiters (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects him to sit out Saturday against the Magic, as well, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Waiters tweaked his ankle a week ago against the Mavericks, and Friday will mark his third consecutive absence. The shooting guard has battled ankle issues for the better part of the last year, and while he expects to return in the semi-near future, Waiters acknowledged that he'll consider surgery on the ankle in the offseason. For the time being, expect Waiters to remain out through the weekend, with the possibility that he could return as early as Wednesday against Detroit.