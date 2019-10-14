Heat's Dion Waiters: Expected to return soon
Waiters (personal) is expected to return to the team soon and could play Monday against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
While Waiters remains away from the team, he'll return soon and has an outside chance of playing Monday. If he's unable to make it back, look for Tyler Herro and Dunan Robinson to continue to see boosted minutes.
More News
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...