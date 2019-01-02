Heat's Dion Waiters: Game-time call Wednesday
Waiters (ankle) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's been a long road back for Waiters, who hasn't played in more than a calendar year while working back from ankle surgery. But he made the trip to Cleveland with the Heat and will have a chance to make his season debut Wednesday, assuming all goes well in shootaround and pregame. In the event Waiters is cleared, he'd likely see limited minutes as he works his way back into what's already a somewhat-crowded guard rotation.
