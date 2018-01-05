Heat's Dion Waiters: Getting second opinion on ankle
Waiters will get a second opinion on his sprained left ankle this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters played just 46 games last season while nursing an injured ankle, which he refused to get surgery on this past summer due to the fact that he was entering free agency. He, once again, is having problems with the same ankle, causing him to miss the Heat's past five games. He remains without a timetable for a recovery, causing him to be listed as day-to-day, but there has been little word on his recovery progress. A second opinion could provide us with more information on the situation, especially what kind of rehabilitation he will do and how much longer he will be in street clothes.
