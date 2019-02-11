Waiters poured in 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt) and added four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Waiters checked in second only to Josh Richardson in scoring on the Heat, finding his stroke after a recent rough stretch of shooting that was only interrupted by a 3-for-5 performance from the field versus the Trail Blazers two games ago. Otherwise, Waiters has been dreadful since the latter stages of the prior month, shooting 33.3 percent or less in the six other games he'd played since Jan. 23. The streaky veteran may be on the verge of a heater, however, considering he's now drained 10 of his last 22 attempts from three-point range over his last pair of contests. Waiters has shown the ability to reward fantasy owners in scoring categories for extended stretches in the past, so he's certainly worth monitoring when Miami continues its Western Conference swing versus the Nuggets on Monday.