Heat's Dion Waiters: Held out of practice Thursday
Waiters (ankle) sat out Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has missed the last two games while dealing with an ankle injury and the fact that he wasn't able to practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his availability against the Nets on Friday. He'll likely attempt to test the injury out during Friday's morning shootaround, but the Heat could opt to remain as cautious as possible with Waiters and hold him out once again, especially considering the team is heading into a back-to-back set.
