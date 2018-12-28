Heat's Dion Waiters: In G League to practice
Waiters (ankle) is listed on the Sioux Falls Skyforce roster in the G League, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters, who is battling a prolonged ankle injury, was sent to the G League to practice with the Skyforce. There are no indications, however, that he will play in a G League game. Waiters should ultimately wind up back with the Heat sometime soon once he is done with his rehabilitation stint practicing with the Heat's G League team.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...