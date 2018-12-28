Waiters (ankle) is listed on the Sioux Falls Skyforce roster in the G League, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters, who is battling a prolonged ankle injury, was sent to the G League to practice with the Skyforce. There are no indications, however, that he will play in a G League game. Waiters should ultimately wind up back with the Heat sometime soon once he is done with his rehabilitation stint practicing with the Heat's G League team.