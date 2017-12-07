Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads all starters with 22 points Wednesday
Waiters tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, a rebound and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-102 loss to the Spurs.
Waiters has had a bit of a see-saw season so far, with his last five games indicating a slight downtick in production, as he averaged only 12.2 points and 4.4 assists over that span. The primary culprit seems to be a yielding of minutes to Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington, but as long as Waiters continues to start he should see enough usage to be moderately relevant, although his output is not an ideal fit for cash games currently.
