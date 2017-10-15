Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads team with 13 points Friday
Waiters produced 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Friday's 119-95 loss to the 76ers.
With Goran Dragic (rest) sidelined, Waiters ran the backcourt for the time he was in. While it did not result in many opportunities, Waiters is an integral part of this team's offense and should see his point totals inflate when Dragic is by his side feeding him the ball and when Hasaan Whiteside plays more than 11 minutes in the game like he did Friday night.
