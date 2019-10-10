Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads way in preseason win
Waiters totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and a steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's win over Charlotte.
Waiters was electric Wednesday, leading the team in points and drilling 80 percent of his shots from behind the arc. The veteran guard will hope to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign in which he averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game across 44 contests. Waiters hasn't played more than 46 games in any of his past three seasons, so, while he has the proven ability to score in bunches, he likely can't be considered more than a late-round addition.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.