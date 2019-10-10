Waiters totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and a steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's win over Charlotte.

Waiters was electric Wednesday, leading the team in points and drilling 80 percent of his shots from behind the arc. The veteran guard will hope to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign in which he averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game across 44 contests. Waiters hasn't played more than 46 games in any of his past three seasons, so, while he has the proven ability to score in bunches, he likely can't be considered more than a late-round addition.