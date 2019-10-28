Heat's Dion Waiters: Listed as out Tuesday
Waiters will miss Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Waiters was expected to rejoin the Heat on Monday after missing the first three games of the season due to a suspension, but it appears as though he'll miss at least one more contest. However, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Waiters' status could change between now and Tuesday night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...