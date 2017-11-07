Heat's Dion Waiters: Listed in starting lineup Wednesday
Waiters (personal) is listed as a starter for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has missed the last two contests due to his daughter being born, but he'll now join the Heat on their road trip in Phoenix for Wednesday's contest. Expect Waiters to take on his regular dosage of minutes upon his return, which means Justise Winslow will return to the bench, and Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will both likely see their minutes decrease.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Monday, set to return Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Away from team Sunday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Posts solid all-around effort Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Matches career high with 33 points in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Benched late for performance reasons•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...