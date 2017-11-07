Heat's Dion Waiters: Listed in starting lineup Wednesday

Waiters (personal) is listed as a starter for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters has missed the last two contests due to his daughter being born, but he'll now join the Heat on their road trip in Phoenix for Wednesday's contest. Expect Waiters to take on his regular dosage of minutes upon his return, which means Justise Winslow will return to the bench, and Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will both likely see their minutes decrease.