Heat's Dion Waiters: Matches career high with 33 points in Monday's loss

Waiters supplied 33 points (14-28 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-122 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Waiters matched his career high in scoring and finished with new career highs in fields goals made and attempted. He also set a season high in steals and made free throws and matched his season high in boards. It's safe to say Waiters responded well following Saturday's lone single-digit scoring effort through six games in 2017-18, and he will likely remain one of the Heat's top offensive options barring a major roster shakeup or an injury.