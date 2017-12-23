Heat's Dion Waiters: Not returning Friday
Waiters will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a sprained ankle, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Waiters provided four points (2-2 FG), one rebound, two assists, and a steal across nine minutes before exiting the game. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington figure to see increased minutes as a result.
