Heat's Dion Waiters: Not starting Wednesday vs. Wizards

Waiters is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards.

The Heat officially announced that Goran Dragic would sit out Wednesday's preseason game for rest, though they didn't mention either Waiters or Hassan Whiteside. That being said, neither Waiters nor Whiteside are in the starting lineup, so it appears they could sit out for rest, or at least get limited minutes. Look for Waiters to return to the top unit for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.