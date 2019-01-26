Waiters (migraine) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters missed Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a migraine. Things have cleared up, however, and the guard will be available over the weekend. Across his past three games, Waiters is averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.7 minutes.