Heat's Dion Waiters: Officially cleared to return Wednesday

Waiters (personal) has officially been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing the last two games following the birth of his daughter, Waiters is back with the Heat on Wednesday and should rejoin the starting lineup as usual. Waiters should be well rested and there isn't expected to be any sort of minutes restriction. In three games prior to the personal leave, Waiters averaged an impressive 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steal across 34.2 minutes, though his points were inflated a bit due to a 33-point outing against the Timberwolves. Look for Justise Winslow to head back to the bench.