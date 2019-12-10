Heat's Dion Waiters: Officially out Tuesday
Waiters (illness) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
For a number of reasons, Waiters is still yet to take the floor for the Heat this season. Most recently, he's been battling an illness, which is to blame for his last three absences. Continue to consider the veteran questionable on a game-to-game basis until he logs his first minute of 2019.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...