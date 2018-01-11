Heat's Dion Waiters: Opts for surgery, out for year
Waiters has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle after receiving second opinions, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Prior to this decision, Waiters had been resting and rehabilitating the ankle, but it was unclear if he had been making significant progress. Considering he'll undergo surgery to correct the issue, it seems doubtful he was recovering as hoped. He missed 13 games last season due to a sprain of the same ankle, but ultimately opted to decline surgery, as he was entering free agency, where he ended up signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Heat. Regardless, with him now sidelined for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, coach Erik Spoelstra will seemingly continue relying on Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson to hold down the shooting guard position.
