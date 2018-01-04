Heat's Dion Waiters: Out again Friday

Waiters (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This will make five straight missed games for Waiters, who is still nursing a sprained left ankle. He remains without a timetable for recovery, so Waiters will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.

