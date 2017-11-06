Heat's Dion Waiters: Out again Monday

Waiters (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Waiters remains away from the team and back in Miami for the birth of his child, and with the team on the road for the next four games, it is unclear exactly when the shooting guard will return to the team. Justise Winslow is expected to get the starting nod once again in Waiters' absence.

