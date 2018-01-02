Heat's Dion Waiters: Out again Wednesday

Waiters (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

The shooting guard continues to battle a sprained left ankle, and Wednesday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. Waiters remains without a firm return timetable, and at this point the Heat appear content to handle his status on a game-to-game basis.

