Heat's Dion Waiters: Out for road trip
Waiters (ankle) is out for the remainder of the Heat's road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters continues to be without a timetable for a return and is essentially day-to-day. The Heat's road trip ends following Sunday's game at New Orleans.
