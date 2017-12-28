Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Friday vs. Nets
Waiters (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Waiters was unable to practice on Thursday, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be out once again Friday. With the Heat going into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he sits out Saturday's contest as well, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Tyler Johnson will likely pick up a third straight start, with guys like Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington seeing some extra minutes as well.
