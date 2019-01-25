Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Friday
Waiters (migraine) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Waiters wasn't able to participate in shootaround and his condition hasn't improved, so he'll be out against the Cavaliers. With him sidelined, Derrick Jones Jr. and Rodney McGruder should see extra time.
