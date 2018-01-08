Heat's Dion Waiters: Out next two games
Waiters (ankle) is not traveling with the Heat for their upcoming two-game road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters is set to miss his eighth and ninth straight games on Tuesday and Wednesday, as he continues to work back from an ankle injury. He's still expected to get a second opinion on his ankle at some point this week, though the Heat haven't provided an exact date for that, so a timetable for return remains uncertain. Waiters will have nearly a week off for additional rehabilitation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bucks, which marks his next opportunity to get back on the court. Tyler Johnson should remain in the starting lineup over the next few contests, while Wayne Ellington should see extra run off the bench.
