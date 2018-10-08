Heat's Dion Waiters: Participates in pregame drills
Waiters (ankle) took part in "extensive" pregame drills ahead of Monday's game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters remains doubtful for the beginning of the regular season, but it's positive news that he's getting some work in, especially on an injured ankle. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but it seems unlikely that he'll see any preseason action.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.