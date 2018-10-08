Waiters (ankle) took part in "extensive" pregame drills ahead of Monday's game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters remains doubtful for the beginning of the regular season, but it's positive news that he's getting some work in, especially on an injured ankle. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but it seems unlikely that he'll see any preseason action.