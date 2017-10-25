Heat's Dion Waiters: Participates in walkthrough, still questionable
Waiter (ankle) participated in the team's morning walkthrough ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs and remains questionable, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
It doesn't sound like the Heat did anything too strenuous Wednesday morning, so it's unclear how much Waiters tested his ankle. So, he remains questionable. If he's sidelined, Tyler Johnson seems to be the most likely candidate to see additional run.
