Waiters made his season debut Wednesday against Cleveland and finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-2 FT) in 11 minutes of action.

Playing for the first time in more than a calendar year, Waiters wasted no time getting back to his old ways, taking nine shots in 11 minutes and adding a pair of rebounds and three assists. It remains to be seen where Waiters will factor into the rotation, but he'll likely battle for minutes with Tyler Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Rodney McGruder, while Wayne Ellington remains on the outside looking in.