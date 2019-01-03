Heat's Dion Waiters: Plays 11 minutes in debut
Waiters made his season debut Wednesday against Cleveland and finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-2 FT) in 11 minutes of action.
Playing for the first time in more than a calendar year, Waiters wasted no time getting back to his old ways, taking nine shots in 11 minutes and adding a pair of rebounds and three assists. It remains to be seen where Waiters will factor into the rotation, but he'll likely battle for minutes with Tyler Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Rodney McGruder, while Wayne Ellington remains on the outside looking in.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.