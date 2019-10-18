Heat's Dion Waiters: Plays 11 minutes in Thursday's win
Waiters had four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 11 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.
Waiters returned to the lineup after being away from the team for a few days for personal reasons. Whether or not he sees significant run in Friday's preseason finale, Waiters could be a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues for next Wednesday's regular season opener against a young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.
