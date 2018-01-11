Heat's Dion Waiters: Pondering season-ending surgery
Waiters is reportedly giving consideration to undergoing season-ending surgery on his left ankle, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
For the time being, Waiters has opted for the rest-and-rehab method to address the sprained ankle, but it's unclear if he's made much notable progress while sitting out the Heat's last nine games. Waiters previously missed 13 games last season with a sprain to the same ankle, ultimately bypassing surgery over the summer due to his status as a free agent. The swingman wound up inking a four-year, $52 million contract with Miami, so surgery could be a more realistic possibility this time around now that he has some financial security. Waiters has previously stated that he would need 8-to-10 months to require from such a procedure.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...