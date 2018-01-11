Waiters is reportedly giving consideration to undergoing season-ending surgery on his left ankle, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

For the time being, Waiters has opted for the rest-and-rehab method to address the sprained ankle, but it's unclear if he's made much notable progress while sitting out the Heat's last nine games. Waiters previously missed 13 games last season with a sprain to the same ankle, ultimately bypassing surgery over the summer due to his status as a free agent. The swingman wound up inking a four-year, $52 million contract with Miami, so surgery could be a more realistic possibility this time around now that he has some financial security. Waiters has previously stated that he would need 8-to-10 months to require from such a procedure.