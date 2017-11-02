Heat's Dion Waiters: Posts solid all-around effort Wednesday

Waiters finished Wednesday's victory over the Bulls with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers across 33 minutes.

Waiters continues to play through a sore ankle that's been bothering him since the start of the season. He logged 33 minutes Wednesday and 39 minutes a game prior, so the Heat don't appear to be limiting his playing time because of it. He's shooting just 27 percent from the three-point line, which could be attributed to the ankle soreness. That should be expected to increase moving forward, however, as he's a career 34 percent shooter from deep. Fantasy owners should still feel comfortable deploying him as normal ahead of the team's upcoming six-game road trip.