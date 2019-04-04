Heat's Dion Waiters: Probable for Friday
Waiters (knee) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters had a precautionary MRI on his left knee following Wednesday's loss to Boston, but the scan showed nothing of concern. The veteran may still be dealing with some soreness Friday, but all indications are that he'll be on the floor as the Heat continue to push for a playoff spot.
