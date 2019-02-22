Waiters tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and three steals across 30 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia.

Waiters continues to produce at a high level, notching his fifth straight double-digit scoring output. He struggled from downtown on the night (28.6 percent), but he's shooting an impressive 40.4 percent from three through eight games in February. However, with Goran Dragic (knee) nearing a return to the court, Waiters' time with the first unit appears to be coming to an end.