Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable Tuesday
Waiters (illness) is ruled questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
An illness prevented Waiters from making his season debut over the weekend. It appears however that Waiters is starting to feel better, as the guard was upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...