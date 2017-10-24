Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable Wednesday vs. Spurs
Waiters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after playing just 23 minutes during Monday's game. So, even if he does play Wednesday, there's no guarantee he'll see a 30-minute workload and be at full strength, making him a risky DFS option.
