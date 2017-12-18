Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable with illness

Waiters is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to an illness.

Both Waiters and Goran Dragic (elbow) popped up on the injury report Monday morning, and the Heat will wait until closer to game-time to issue a more concrete update on their respective statuses. Waiters played 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. He's struggled of late while nursing a tendon issue in his right elbow and is shooting less than 38 percent from the field in the month of December.