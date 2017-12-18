Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable with illness
Waiters is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to an illness.
Both Waiters and Goran Dragic (elbow) popped up on the injury report Monday morning, and the Heat will wait until closer to game-time to issue a more concrete update on their respective statuses. Waiters played 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. He's struggled of late while nursing a tendon issue in his right elbow and is shooting less than 38 percent from the field in the month of December.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Monday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Still bothered by elbow issue•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads all starters with 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 26 points as Heat end Celtics' streak•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...