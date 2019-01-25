Waiters did not participate in shootaround due to a migraine and will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters has steadily seen more action off the bench since his return from an ankle injury, but his status for Friday night is now in doubt. Should Waiters be ruled out in Cleveland, either Wayne Ellington or Rodney McGruder would likely be re-inserted into the rotation.