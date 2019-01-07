Heat's Dion Waiters: Questioning role with Heat
Waiters picked up a second consecutive DNP-CD on Sunday against Atlanta, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After a layoff of more than a calendar year, Waiters made his return Wednesday against Cleveland, playing 11 minutes off the bench and finishing with seven points and three assists. At that point, it looked as though the guard would be gradually reintroduced to the regular rotation, but less than a week later it appears he may be on the outside looking in, as Erik Spoelstra has favored Dwyane Wade, Tyler Johnson and Derrick Jones, Jr. as his guards off the bench. "I would love to be playing, working my way back in gradually, whatever the case may be, just keep building on that so it doesn't take too long for me to get back and just keep playing," Waiters said. "That's what it's going to take to get me back, it's actually play, seeing it more and more, even if we start out small [minutes] and continue to just keep building that load up."
