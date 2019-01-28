Waiters had three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 18 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 win over the Knicks.

Waiters returned to the lineup after missing Friday's contest against the Cavaliers with a migraine. However, he didn't make much of an impact in this one, in part because of how few shots he attempted. Prior to Sunday's tilt, Waiters had attempted three shots twice and four shots once this season, but he averaged 10.3 minutes per game across those three bouts. It's possible Waiters still wasn't at full strength, or perhaps he was just a bit more shy than usual given the cupcake opponent. Regardless, Waiters will probably hoist more field-goal attempts in the next couple matchups versus the Bulls (Wednesday) and Thunder (Friday).