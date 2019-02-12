Waiters totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 103-87 loss to Denver.

Waiters scored 11 points Monday, attempting just nine field-goals in 30 minutes. The playing time was there despite the big loss and it appears as though he is going to be a significant part of the rotation moving forward. The return of Goran Dragic (knee) could impact Waiters but until then he is worth a look if you need points and threes.