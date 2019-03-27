Waiters amassed a season-high 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 104-99 loss to the Magic.

The ample scoring and three-point production was nice, but Waiters' lagging numbers in nearly every other category illustrates his shortcomings as a fantasy option when his shot isn't falling. Prior to Tuesday, Waiters hadn't been particularly efficient in March, converting at just a 41.5 percent clip from the field.