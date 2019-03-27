Heat's Dion Waiters: Reaches new season high in points
Waiters amassed a season-high 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 104-99 loss to the Magic.
The ample scoring and three-point production was nice, but Waiters' lagging numbers in nearly every other category illustrates his shortcomings as a fantasy option when his shot isn't falling. Prior to Tuesday, Waiters hadn't been particularly efficient in March, converting at just a 41.5 percent clip from the field.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...