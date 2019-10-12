Heat's Dion Waiters: Remains away from team
Waiters missed Saturday's practice due to a personal issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has been forced to miss the past two Heat practices due to a personal issue. There's a chance Waiters could miss Monday's tilt with the Hawks, however, since the issue isn't related to his role, there shouldn't be any long-term fantasy ramifications related to the absence.
