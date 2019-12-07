Waiters (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Between a suspension, multiple DNP's and now an illness, Waiters has yet to see the floor this season, and will have to wait past Sunday to make his debut. The guard's season has started off disastrously, but he will next look to see some action on the court when the Heat play the Hawks on Tuesday.