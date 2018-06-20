Waiters (ankle) has progressed to "court work" but is not yet playing in pickup games, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters underwent surgery in late January to address an injured left ankle, which cut his year short, as he appeared in just 30 games. The campaign marked his second straight year dealing with injuries, as he played in 46 games during the 2016-17 campaign as a result of groin and ankle issues. That said, the hope now is that Waiters can put his ankle problems behind him and resume being a go-to scoring option for the Heat. Over the past two seasons, the guard has averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game. However, he's struggled with efficiency, shooting only 41.4 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from deep and 67.9 percent from the charity stripe during that stretch. It's unclear if he'll have the same exact role moving forward, as other Heat players have stepped up in his absence. Notably, Josh Richardson was a force on both ends of the floor and was crucial in Miami's success during 2017-18, averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.2 minutes with higher efficiency than Waiters.