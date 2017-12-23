Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Saturday
Waiters (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Waiters was removed from Friday's game with a left ankle injury, and he'll remain out Saturday as the Heat play on the second night of a back-to-back. On a more positive note, both an MRI and an X-Ray on the ankle came back negative, so the hope is that Waiters doesn't miss extended time. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Orlando.
