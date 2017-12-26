Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Magic

Waiters (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Waiters sprained his left ankle Friday against the Mavericks and was subsequently held out of Saturday's loss to the Pelicans. While an MRI and X-Ray both came back clean, Waiters is still battling enough discomfort to keep him out for a second straight game. Tyler Johnson is the leading candidate to make another start at shooting guard in Waiters' place.