Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 14 in season debut
Waiters went for 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Waiters put together a solid stat line in his season debut, making things happen on both ends and filling it up from beyond the arc. With Goran Dragic (calf) and Kendrick Nun (Achilles) sidelined and Jimmy Butler (ankle) exiting early, Waiters was finally called upon and produced impressive numbers even in limited minutes. It's unclear what the injury report will look like heading into Monday's matchup versus the Magic, but based on his performance, Waiters may very well see decent minutes once again.
