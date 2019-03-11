Waiters generated 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes Sunday against Toronto.

Waiters bounced back after a rough two-game stretch, topping double-digits for the 13th time this year. When he's shooting the ball well, Waiters is a decent volume-scoring based option for standard formats, however he is inconsistent and does little outside of scoring the ball.